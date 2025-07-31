You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck and seriously injured in Barnstable

Bicyclist struck and seriously injured in Barnstable

July 31, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Barnstable late Thursday morning. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by Bartlett Farm. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

