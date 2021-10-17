CENTERVILLE – A car and bicycle collided in Centerville around 6:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Holly Hill Apartments. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Bicyclist struck by car in Centerville
October 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
