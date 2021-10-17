You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck by car in Centerville

October 17, 2021

CENTERVILLE – A car and bicycle collided in Centerville around 6:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Holly Hill Apartments. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

