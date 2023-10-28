FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth around 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Grand Avenue near Deacons Avenue. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Bicyclist struck by car in Falmouth
October 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
