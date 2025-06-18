You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck by car in Orleans

Bicyclist struck by car in Orleans

June 18, 2025

ORLEANS – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Orleans about 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Finlay Road at Kettle Pond Way. The cyclist, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Orleans Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

