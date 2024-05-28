WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: On Monday, May 27, 2024, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Route 6 and Village Lane for a report of a bicyclist who was struck by a motor vehicle. Once on location, it was determined that a 2015 Lincoln SUV, operated by a 78-year-old male from Mashpee, struck a 25-year-old bicyclist from Wellfleet. The male bicyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Wellfleet Fire Department with what appeared to be superficial minor injuries. The collision occurred in the eastbound travel lane of Route 6 at the Wellfleet-Eastham town line, where there is no sidewalk or breakdown lane. The crash is currently under investigation by the Wellfleet Police Department.
Bicyclist struck by car in Wellfleet
May 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
