WELLFLEET – A bicycist was injured after reportedly striking a curb in Wellfleet around 10:40 AM Sunday morning. It happened on Route 6 by the Mobil gas station. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

Editor’s note: This version corrects previous version after updated info was received. CWN regrets the error.