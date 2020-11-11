You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck by car in Yarmouth

Bicyclist struck by car in Yarmouth

November 11, 2020

YARMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Yarmouth. The incident happened on Wilfin Drive near Run Pond Road about 10:30 PM. The female victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation by Yarmouth Police

