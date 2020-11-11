YARMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Yarmouth. The incident happened on Wilfin Drive near Run Pond Road about 10:30 PM. The female victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation by Yarmouth Police
Bicyclist struck by car in Yarmouth
November 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
