BARNSTABLE – A van and bicycle collided in Hyannis sometime after 10:30 AM Friday morning. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Hyannis Golf Course. The victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off Cape trauma center. Traffic was backed up along Route 132 while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash
Bicyclist struck in Barnstable
May 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
