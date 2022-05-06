You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck in Barnstable

Bicyclist struck in Barnstable

May 6, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A van and bicycle collided in Hyannis sometime after 10:30 AM Friday morning. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Hyannis Golf Course. The victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off Cape trauma center. Traffic was backed up along Route 132 while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 