Bicyclist struck on Route 28 behind Cape Cod Mall

June 10, 2022



HYANNIS – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Hyannis. The incident happened about 9:15 AM Friday on Falmouth Road behind the Cape Cod Mall. The victim suffered a possible broken leg and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

