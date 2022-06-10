HYANNIS – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Hyannis. The incident happened about 9:15 AM Friday on Falmouth Road behind the Cape Cod Mall. The victim suffered a possible broken leg and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Bicyclist struck on Route 28 behind Cape Cod Mall
June 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
