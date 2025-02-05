You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck on West Main Street in Hyannis

Bicyclist struck on West Main Street in Hyannis

February 5, 2025

HYANNIS – An adult bicyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle on West Main Street near the Barnstable High School shortly before 6 AM Wednesday. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown  to an off-Cape trauma Center. West Main Street was closed for crash investigation but has since reopened.

