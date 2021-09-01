You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist suffers head injury after crash on Provincelands Bike Trail

Bicyclist suffers head injury after crash on Provincelands Bike Trail

September 1, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist reportedly suffered a head injury in a crash on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore sometime before 4 PM Wednesday. The crash happened near the tunnel off Provincelands Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. It was not immediately clear of the rider was wearing a helmet.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 