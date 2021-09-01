PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist reportedly suffered a head injury in a crash on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore sometime before 4 PM Wednesday. The crash happened near the tunnel off Provincelands Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. It was not immediately clear of the rider was wearing a helmet.
Bicyclist suffers head injury after crash on Provincelands Bike Trail
September 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Defends Departure From ‘Forever War,’ Praises Airlift
- Community Development Partnership Gathers for Annual Summer Fundraiser
- Barnstable Pavement Improvements Getting Underway
- Cape Cod Shark Research Program Receives Funding Boost
- Falmouth COVID-19 Positive Test Rates Decline Slightly
- State Outlines School Mask Mandates for Fall
- Provincetown Downgrades Mask Mandate to Advisory
- Lobster Fishing Will Face Restrictions to Try to Save Whales
- RFK’s Oldest Son Condemns Possible Parole of Sirhan Sirhan
- Sandwich Braces for Fall Semester Amid COVID
- 20th Edition Of Seaside Le Mans To Honor 9/11 Anniversary
- Cape Cod’s ‘Buy Local’ Movement in the Spotlight Tuesday
- Provincetown Town Manager Appointed to Local Government Advisory Committee