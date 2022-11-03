You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Bourne

Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Bourne

November 3, 2022

BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Bourne around 3 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Shore Road and Beach Street in the Monument Beach section of Bourne. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the incident.

