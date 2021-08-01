Two bicyclists incidents in Eastham, another bicyclist struck in Sandwich

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was injured in an accident along the bike trail in Eastham not far from Doane Rock. The incident happened around 2 PM Sunday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

Sometime after 4 PM, a child was reportedly struck by a bicycle on the Cape Cod Rail Trail off Rock Harbor Road near the Orleans line. The child was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are investigating a car vs bicycle crash. It happened about 3 PM on Route 6A by the Dunkin’. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth.

In a statement, Sandwich Police reported that on Sunday August 1, 2021 at approximately 2:58 PM, the Sandwich Police Department responded to 111 Route 6A for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Upon arrival, officers found that a Chevrolet Silverado had struck a bicyclist. The bicyclist, a 42 year-old male from Plymouth, was alert and conscious, but suffering from apparent minor injuries. The bicyclist was transported to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries by the Sandwich Fire Department.

Upon investigating the crash, Sandwich Police determined that the bicyclist had been traveling west on Route 6A. The operator of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 69 year-old male from Sandwich, was traveling east on Route 6A and attempted to turn into the Dunkin’ parking lot. The operator of the Silverado did not see the bicyclist and collided with him. The operator of the Silverado was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.