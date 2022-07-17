Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen thunders across the Cape

YARMOUTH – The annual Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen was held Sunday. The ride is named after Nicholas Xiarhos, son of Steven Xiarhos retired Deputy Chief of Yarmouth Police now State Representative. Marine Cpl. Nicholas Xiarhos was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan on July 23rd, 2009.

This year’s Big Nick’s Ride (BNR) took riders across the Cape through many scenic vistas and historical locations. BNR 2022 “Kick Stands Up” was at 10 AM at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Complex near the the Massachusetts National Cemetery. The ride continued along Route 6A though Bourne which provided riders with an enjoyable view of the Cape Cod Canal. Then, as they thundered along Route 6A, they soaked in the pleasures of the seaside views and enjoy the camaraderie of the people of Sandwich and Barnstable. They then entered Yarmouth on Route 6A continuing on Route 6A, turning right onto Setucket Rosad followed by a short ride onto North Dennis Road. After merging onto North Main Street the ride turned right onto Regional Avenue and then right onto Station Avenue. Riders then rode through a very special memorial at Dennis-Yarmouth High School in Yarmouth where Nick graduated in 2006.