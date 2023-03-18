You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Blaze tears through Wareham home

March 17, 2023


WAREHAMFrom Wareham Fire: On Friday, March 17th, at 1:17 p.m., Engine 1, Engine 4, Tower 1, along with C-1 (Chief Kelley) and C-3 (Assistant Chief Rogers) responded to a structure fire on Megansett Drive.

The crew of Engine 1; Captain Jim Brandolini, Firefighers Chris Barrasso, Jamie McIntosh, and Alex Estes quickly attacked the fire in an outbuilding which was in close proximity to the home.

Within several minutes the fire was knocked down. Crews from the other apparatus aided with the fire attack and overhaul.

The firefighters were assisted at the scene by Wareham Police Department and Wareham EMS Local 2895. Chief Kelley was the Incident Commander. A total of 17 department members responded to the midday call. Onset Assistant Chief Andersen and Onset Fire Rescue Engine stood by at the Main Street station to address any subsequent calls.

