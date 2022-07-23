YARMOUTH – A pickup truck blew a tire disabling it and blocking traffic for a time. The incident, originally thought to be a rollover crash, happened around 8 PM on Route 6 eastbound before Willow Street. No injuries were reported but traffic was backed up until the vehicle could be removed.
Blown tire causes travel delays eastbound on Route 6 in Yarmouth
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
