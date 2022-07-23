You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Blown tire causes travel delays eastbound on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Blown tire causes travel delays eastbound on Route 6 in Yarmouth

July 22, 2022

YARMOUTH – A pickup truck blew a tire disabling it and blocking traffic for a time. The incident, originally thought to be a rollover crash, happened around 8 PM on Route 6 eastbound before Willow Street. No injuries were reported but traffic was backed up until the vehicle could be removed.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 