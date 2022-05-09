You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Blown transformer knocks out power in Hyannis

Blown transformer knocks out power in Hyannis

May 9, 2022

HYANNIS – A blown transformer knocked out power to a large section of downtown Hyannis. About 850 Eversource customers lost power sometime before 9 AM. Line crews were responding to repair the damage. Eversource’s map indicated an animal came in contact with their equipment causing the outage.

