You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat burns in yard of Falmouth home

Boat burns in yard of Falmouth home

May 30, 2020

FALMOUTH – A boat was destroyed by fire in Falmouth early Saturday afternoon. The approximately 24 foot fiberglass boat was fully involved when firefighters arrived at 108 Overlook Circle. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 