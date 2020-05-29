PLYMOUTH – A boat caught fire in Plymouth harbor Tuesday. A nearby oyster farmer rescued the sole occupant of the vessel. The Plymouth Harbormaster shared this dramatic image. The Harbormaster added that Plymouth Fire and a commercial salvage company were able to put out the fire.
Boat catches fire in Plymouth Harbor
May 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
