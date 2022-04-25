You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat falls off trailer in Bourne

Boat falls off trailer in Bourne

April 25, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – Traffic was tied up for a time after a boat came off its trailer in Bourne. The incident happened on Sandwich Road near te Mid-Cape Connector.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 