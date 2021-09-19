You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat found partially submerged at Osterville marina

Boat found partially submerged at Osterville marina

September 19, 2021

OSTERVILLE – A boat was discovered partially submerged at the Crosby Yacht Yard in Osterville late Sunday morning. No one was on board and no injuries were reported. Officials were attempting to salvage the vessel and investigating exactly what happened. Further details were not immediately available.

