OSTERVILLE – A boat was discovered partially submerged at the Crosby Yacht Yard in Osterville late Sunday morning. No one was on board and no injuries were reported. Officials were attempting to salvage the vessel and investigating exactly what happened. Further details were not immediately available.
Boat found partially submerged at Osterville marina
September 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
