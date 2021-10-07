You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat operator evaluated after running aground off Osterville

Boat operator evaluated after running aground off Osterville

October 7, 2021

OSTERVILLE – A boat operator was evaluated after reportedly running aground off the Wianno Yacht Club around 4:30 PM. There was no significant damage to the vessel.  Further details were not immediately available.

