COTUIT – A vessel was reportedly taking on water at a dock in Cotuit Tuesday morning. Officials responded to the scene on North Bay off Old Post Road sometime after 9 AM. Booms were deployed to contain any pollution from the craft. Further details were not immediately available.
Boat reported sinking at Cotuit dock
June 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
