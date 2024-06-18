You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat reported sinking at Cotuit dock

June 18, 2024

COTUIT – A vessel was reportedly taking on water at a dock in Cotuit Tuesday morning. Officials responded to the scene on North Bay off Old Post Road sometime after 9 AM. Booms were deployed to contain any pollution from the craft. Further details were not immediately available.

