MASHPEE – An approximately 30 foot vessel sank at a dock in Mashpee late Tuesday morning. The incident happened behind a residence on Capstan Circle. Officials were monitoring for any fuel leaking from the vessel while arrangements were made to refloat the ship. It is not clear why the boat sank.
Boat sinks at dock in Mashpee
August 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
