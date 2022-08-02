You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat sinks at dock in Mashpee

Boat sinks at dock in Mashpee

August 2, 2022

MASHPEE – An approximately 30 foot vessel sank at a dock in Mashpee late Tuesday morning. The incident happened behind a residence on Capstan Circle. Officials were monitoring for any fuel leaking from the vessel while arrangements were made to refloat the ship. It is not clear why the boat sank.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 