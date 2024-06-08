BOURNE – A boater is safe after a vessel reportedly struck the dock at the Monument Beach Marina off Emmons Street late Saturday morning. Rescuers rushed to the scene and determined the man was out of the water. He declined medical evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Boater safe after vessel hits dock throwing him overboard
June 8, 2024
