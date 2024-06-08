You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boater safe after vessel hits dock throwing him overboard

Boater safe after vessel hits dock throwing him overboard

June 8, 2024

BOURNE – A boater is safe after a vessel reportedly struck the dock at the Monument Beach Marina off Emmons Street late Saturday morning. Rescuers rushed to the scene and determined the man was out of the water. He declined medical evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

