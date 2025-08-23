PROVINCETOWN – Boaters had to be rescued after their vessel capsized off the south side of Herring Cove Beach in Provincetowm late Saturday afternoon. Peovincetown Fire Deparymrnt, harbormastet, Coast Guard and National Park Service all responded to the scene. A commercial salvage company reached the scene first. The victims were brought into Macmillan Wharf in Provincetown where EMTs were waiting to evaluate them. Further details were not immediately available.
Boaters rescued after capsizing off Herring Cove in Provincetown
August 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
