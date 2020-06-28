You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boaters safe after being thrown from vessel in Barnstable harbor

Boaters safe after being thrown from vessel in Barnstable harbor

June 28, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Some boaters were thrown into Barnstable Harbor around 2:30 PM Sunday. Their boat continued out of control. Passing vessels pulled the victims from the water. The Barnstable Harbormaster was able to safely corral the vessel. All of the victims declined medical treatment.

