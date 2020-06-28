BARNSTABLE – Some boaters were thrown into Barnstable Harbor around 2:30 PM Sunday. Their boat continued out of control. Passing vessels pulled the victims from the water. The Barnstable Harbormaster was able to safely corral the vessel. All of the victims declined medical treatment.
Boaters safe after being thrown from vessel in Barnstable harbor
June 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
