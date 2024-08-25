You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boaters use fire extinguisher after motor explodes off Falmouth

August 25, 2024

FALMOUTH – Some boaters are safe after a close call off Falmouth Sunday afternoon. According to reports, their motor exploded and caught fire. They quickly used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company towed the vessel to port.

