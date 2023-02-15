You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bobcat found deceased in Wellfleet

Bobcat found deceased in Wellfleet

February 15, 2023


WELLFLEET – On Monday, Wellfleet Police received a call for a deceased cat on the bridge on Chequessett Neck Road. An officer responded and placed the deceased animal in cold storage for later identification by the Animal Control Officer. The following day the Animal Control Officer, with the assistance of the Director of Massachusetts Audubon, confirmed that the animal was a bobcat. Mass Wildlife and the Massachusetts Environmental Police were informed of the found animal, as it is believed to be the first confirmed report of a bobcat in Wellfleet. The deceased animal will be transferred to biologists from The United States Department of Agriculture for testing.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 