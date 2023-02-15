WELLFLEET – On Monday, Wellfleet Police received a call for a deceased cat on the bridge on Chequessett Neck Road. An officer responded and placed the deceased animal in cold storage for later identification by the Animal Control Officer. The following day the Animal Control Officer, with the assistance of the Director of Massachusetts Audubon, confirmed that the animal was a bobcat. Mass Wildlife and the Massachusetts Environmental Police were informed of the found animal, as it is believed to be the first confirmed report of a bobcat in Wellfleet. The deceased animal will be transferred to biologists from The United States Department of Agriculture for testing.
Bobcat found deceased in Wellfleet
February 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
