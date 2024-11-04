BOURNE – A bobcat was destroyed by fire in Bourne around 10:15 AM Monday. The incident happened at Clover Paving at 584 MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28). The bobcat was fully involved when crews arrived. The fire was contained to the bobcat. No injuries were reported.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Bobcat goes up in flames at Bourne paving company
November 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
