Bobcat goes up in flames at Bourne paving company

November 4, 2024



BOURNE – A bobcat was destroyed by fire in Bourne around 10:15 AM Monday. The incident happened at Clover Paving at 584 MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28). The bobcat was fully involved when crews arrived. The fire was contained to the bobcat. No injuries were reported.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

