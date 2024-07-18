BOURNE – A traffic crash left a bobcat overturned in Bourne. It happened about 3:10 PM Thursday on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Marty’s Chevrolet. No injuries were reported. The incident happened in the median so only minor traffic delays were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Bobcat overturns in Bourne
July 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
