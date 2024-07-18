You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bobcat overturns in Bourne

Bobcat overturns in Bourne

July 18, 2024

BOURNE – A traffic crash left a bobcat overturned in Bourne. It happened about 3:10 PM Thursday on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Marty’s Chevrolet. No injuries were reported. The incident happened in the median so only minor traffic delays were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

