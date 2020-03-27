BOCH Regional Community Emergency Response Team assists Lower Cape Outreach with grocery deliveries



BREWSTER – On Tuesday March 24 several members of the Brewster, Orleans, Chatham, and Harwich (BOCH) Regional Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) assisted the Lower Cape Outreach Council in delivering over fifty bags of groceries to residents in the towns of Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans, Harwich, and the Wells Court senior housing complex in Brewster.

In addition, during the current COVID-19 virus pandemic members of the CERT team have been assisting the involved communities in providing essential services to their residents though the delivery of food and medications and support operations at local emergency operations centers. Pictured here are team members who assisted Lower Cape Outreach with their deliveries.

Media release and photo furnished by BOCH CERT/CWN