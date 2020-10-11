You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Body of Falmouth man found along remote lake in Maine

October 11, 2020

FALMOUTH – The body of a missing man from Falmouth was discovered near a remote lake in Oxford County, Maine Saturday. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says a search began after a campground owner found James P. Fulginiti’s dog along in a cabin for several days and his boat was stuck in a nearby cove. Game Wardens believe the boat broke loose and Fulginiti walked the shore hoping to retrieve it. Fulginiti’s body was found about 200 yards from his camp. The body was being taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta to determine the cause of death. No further details were released.

