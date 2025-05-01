You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Body of Falmouth man found with gunshot wound behind Taunton school

Body of Falmouth man found with gunshot wound behind Taunton school

May 1, 2025

TAUNTON, MA – The Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirms a Falmouth man’s body was discovered behind the Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton Wednesday. The D.A. identified the victim as Stephen Myers, 39, of Falmouth, adding that Myers died from a single gunshot wound. Authorities say foul play is suspected. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 