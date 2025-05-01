TAUNTON, MA – The Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirms a Falmouth man’s body was discovered behind the Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton Wednesday. The D.A. identified the victim as Stephen Myers, 39, of Falmouth, adding that Myers died from a single gunshot wound. Authorities say foul play is suspected. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Body of Falmouth man found with gunshot wound behind Taunton school
May 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
