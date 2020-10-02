WELLFLEET – As of 5 PM Thursday, the biol water order in Wellfleet is lifted. To remove any contaminated water, all customers must flush their water lines and we recommend replacing any point of use or point of entry filters. For cold water faucets, run the water until cold, and then for an additional minute before use. For hot water, turn water to hot and let run hot for 15 minutes for a typical 40 gallon hot water tank, and 30 minutes for an 80 gallon hot water tank or larger. After flushing, the water will be safe to drink, wash, and cook with. Please check the Wellfleet Web site for more information.
Boil water order rescinded in Wellfleet
October 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
