Bomb squad called after possible ordnance discovered in Orleans

Bomb squad called after possible ordnance discovered in Orleans

August 11, 2020

ORLEANS – The Mass State Police bomb squad was called to Orleans Tuesday afternoon. A possible unexploded ordnance was reportedly discovered at a residence on Great Oak Road. Orleans firefighters stood by as the bomb squad transported the item to the Orleans DPW on Giddiah Hill Road where it was safely disposed of. Further details were not immediately available.

