You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bomb squad called to West Barnstable Post Office to investigate suspicious package

Bomb squad called to West Barnstable Post Office to investigate suspicious package

January 14, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Mass State Police Bomb Squad was called to the West Barnstable Post Office around 4 PM Saturday afternoon. A suspicious package was discovered prompting the evacuation of the post office. Technicians were able to determine the package posted no threat. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 