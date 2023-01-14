WEST BARNSTABLE – The Mass State Police Bomb Squad was called to the West Barnstable Post Office around 4 PM Saturday afternoon. A suspicious package was discovered prompting the evacuation of the post office. Technicians were able to determine the package posted no threat. Further details were not immediately available.
Bomb squad called to West Barnstable Post Office to investigate suspicious package
January 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
