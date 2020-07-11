You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bomb Squad detonates ordnance found in Osterville

Bomb Squad detonates ordnance found in Osterville

July 11, 2020

OSTERVILLE – Barnstable Police and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to a location on Ice Valley Road early Saturday afternoon after an ordnance was discovered. The Mass State Police took the device to the Barnstable Transfer Station where it was safely detonated. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 