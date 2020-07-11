OSTERVILLE – Barnstable Police and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to a location on Ice Valley Road early Saturday afternoon after an ordnance was discovered. The Mass State Police took the device to the Barnstable Transfer Station where it was safely detonated. Further details were not immediately available.
Bomb Squad detonates ordnance found in Osterville
July 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
