SANDWICH – A boom truck reportedly snagged wires and brought down a utility pole on Route 130 in Sandwich sometime before 3 PM Wednesday. Several people were evaluated at the scene. Route 130 was closed in the area of Shawmee Fish and Game Club and the Coca Cola plant. 776 Eversource customers lost power because of the incident which is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Boom truck pulls down pole and wires closing Route 130 and knocking out power in Sandwich
October 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Hikes Hunting and Fishing License Fees
- Report: Massachusetts Economy Faces Post-Pandemic Challenges
- Cadet Corps Training Applications Now Open
- Cape Cod Healthcare Planning October Blood Drives
- Innovative Septic System Project Breaks Ground in Barnstable
- Postal Service Says Plan Ahead of Columbus Day Closures
- Harwich Offers Influenza Shots as Flu Season Gets Underway
- Cape Cod Tech Welcomes Back Alumni
- Artists Return to Hyannis HyArts Shanties for October
- $699.8M Powerball Jackpot Won, Ticket Sold in California
- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage
- US Unveils Guidance for Federal Vaccine Mandate, Exemptions
- Supreme Court Won’t Rule on Baker’s Pandemic Authority