Boom truck pulls down pole and wires closing Route 130 and knocking out power in Sandwich

October 6, 2021

SANDWICH – A boom truck reportedly snagged wires and brought down a utility pole on Route 130 in Sandwich sometime before 3 PM Wednesday. Several people were evaluated at the scene. Route 130 was closed in the area of Shawmee Fish and Game Club and the Coca Cola plant. 776 Eversource customers lost power because of the incident which is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

