FALMOUTH – At approximately 6:00 AM Friday morning, the Falmouth Police Department was advised that Mashpee Police Officers had been in pursuit of a blue 2014 Mercedes E Sedan that fled into Falmouth, speeding at approximately 65 miles per hour. Mashpee cancelled the pursuit, but Falmouth Officers quickly encountered the vehicle. Falmouth Police were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device causing the vehicle to slow significantly. The operator of the stolen vehicle stopped on Old Meetinghouse Road, but continued to refuse to comply with the Officers. A Falmouth Police Officer suffered a non-life threatening injury while forcibly removing the suspect, Ahmed Elsayed, 33 of Boston. Mr. Elsayed was arrested and charged with Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation, Failing to Stop for Police, Receiving Stolen Property under $1,200 (two counts), and Resisting Arrest.
Boston man facing multiple charges after leading upper Cape police on pursuit in stolen vehicle
August 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
