You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boston man facing multiple charges after leading upper Cape police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

Boston man facing multiple charges after leading upper Cape police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

August 6, 2021


FALMOUTH – At approximately 6:00 AM Friday morning, the Falmouth Police Department was advised that Mashpee Police Officers had been in pursuit of a blue 2014 Mercedes E Sedan that fled into Falmouth, speeding at approximately 65 miles per hour. Mashpee cancelled the pursuit, but Falmouth Officers quickly encountered the vehicle. Falmouth Police were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device causing the vehicle to slow significantly. The operator of the stolen vehicle stopped on Old Meetinghouse Road, but continued to refuse to comply with the Officers. A Falmouth Police Officer suffered a non-life threatening injury while forcibly removing the suspect, Ahmed Elsayed, 33 of Boston. Mr. Elsayed was arrested and charged with Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation, Failing to Stop for Police, Receiving Stolen Property under $1,200 (two counts), and Resisting Arrest.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 