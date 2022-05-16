Boston men charged with stealing checks from mailboxes in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – As the result of a joint investigation targeting the theft of personal checks from exterior mail boxes at local post offices, two Boston area men were arrested.

They are identified as Jailson Gomes Barros, 23, of Boston and Ronny Alejandro Gonzalez, 19, of Hyde Park. They both were charged with Breaking into a Depository, Possession of Burglarious Tools, and Larceny under $1200.00. The two were arrested during the early morning hours of May 16, 2022, outside of a local post office as they were actively removing mail from an exterior mail box.

The arrests were the culmination of a month long investigation into “mail box fishing”. This activity involves thieves fishing mail out of curbside mail boxes and outdoor collection boxes, targeting personal checks. The checks are then “washed” and rewritten to another recipient for larger amounts.

This multi- agency effort involved the Falmouth Police Department, The United States Postal Inspection Service, Mashpee Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. This investigation remains active and ongoing.