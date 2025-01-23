You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne ambulances called to Wareham crash

Bourne ambulances called to Wareham crash

January 23, 2025

WAREHAM – Two Bourne Fire ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Wareham about 1:30 PM Thursday. The collision was reported on Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28) by the Master Muffler shop. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 