WAREHAM – Two Bourne Fire ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Wareham about 1:30 PM Thursday. The collision was reported on Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28) by the Master Muffler shop. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne ambulances called to Wareham crash
January 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
