Bourne Bridge work to closes lanes on Wednesday

May 26, 2025


BOURNE – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District has maintenance work scheduled at the Bourne Bridge for May 28 on the Cape Cod Canal. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions and motorists should expect delays. Work will conclude by 8 PM and is weather dependent.

