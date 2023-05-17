You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne brush truck called to Wareham brush fire, crews also on scene of gas leak in Onset

Bourne brush truck called to Wareham brush fire, crews also on scene of gas leak in Onset

May 17, 2023

WAREHAM – A large brush fire was reported in the area of Cardi’s furniture on Cranberry Highway (Route 6/28) in Wareham about 3 PM Wednesday. A brush truck from Bourne was called mutual aid to the scene. Meanwhile, firefighters in the Onset section of Wareham were at the scene of a significant gas leak on Bay Pointe Dr. Officials advised that Onset Avenue was closed from Robinwood Road to Route 6. Further details were not immediately available.

