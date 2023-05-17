Bourne brush truck called to Wareham brush fire, crews also on scene of gas leak in Onset

WAREHAM – A large brush fire was reported in the area of Cardi’s furniture on Cranberry Highway (Route 6/28) in Wareham about 3 PM Wednesday. A brush truck from Bourne was called mutual aid to the scene. Meanwhile, firefighters in the Onset section of Wareham were at the scene of a significant gas leak on Bay Pointe Dr. Officials advised that Onset Avenue was closed from Robinwood Road to Route 6. Further details were not immediately available.