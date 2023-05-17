WAREHAM – A large brush fire was reported in the area of Cardi’s furniture on Cranberry Highway (Route 6/28) in Wareham about 3 PM Wednesday. A brush truck from Bourne was called mutual aid to the scene. Meanwhile, firefighters in the Onset section of Wareham were at the scene of a significant gas leak on Bay Pointe Dr. Officials advised that Onset Avenue was closed from Robinwood Road to Route 6. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne brush truck called to Wareham brush fire, crews also on scene of gas leak in Onset
May 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
