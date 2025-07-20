Bourne collision leaves moped rider seriously injured

BOURNE – A car vs moped crash left the biker seriously injured. The collision happened about 11:30 AM Sunday om Shore Road near Bell Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.





From Bourne Police: Shore Rd will be closed in the area for an extended period of time while accident reconstruction is performed. 1 Moped and 1 SUV involved. Operator of moped has serious injuries and has been transported to an area trauma center by Bourne Fire & Rescue. This is an active investigation. A statement will be released later today.

Top photos by Bourne Police/CWN; lower photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

