BOURNE – A car vs moped crash left the biker seriously injured. The collision happened about 11:30 AM Sunday om Shore Road near Bell Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
From Bourne Police: Shore Rd will be closed in the area for an extended period of time while accident reconstruction is performed. 1 Moped and 1 SUV involved. Operator of moped has serious injuries and has been transported to an area trauma center by Bourne Fire & Rescue. This is an active investigation. A statement will be released later today.
Top photos by Bourne Police/CWN; lower photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Bourne collision leaves moped rider seriously injured
BOURNE – A car vs moped crash left the biker seriously injured. The collision happened about 11:30 AM Sunday om Shore Road near Bell Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Six rehabilitated sea turtles released into Nantucket Sound
- Chatham running municipal classes later on this year
- Winners of annual Provincetown dune shack residencies revealed
- Love Local Fest, Cape Cod bracelets moving online, and more with Jen Villa
- Children’s Cove and A Safe Place expand forensic services on the island
- Barnstable Public Schools receives grants for civic education
- Firm picked to advance master plan at Joint Base Cape Cod
- Habitat For Humanity announces new home applications on Upper and Lower Cape
- Free water well testing being offered on Cape Cod
- LISTEN: Meet Michael Nelson, Cape Cod Gateway Airports New Manager
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod crosses charity milestone
- Cyanobacteria alert for Barnstable pond
- State reports first animal case of WNV