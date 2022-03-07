You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne fire crews respond to reported gas leak at Mass Maritime Academy

Bourne fire crews respond to reported gas leak at Mass Maritime Academy

March 7, 2022

MMA webcam/CWN

BOURNE – Bourne Firefighters were called to Mass Maritime Academy about 6:30 PM. According to reports, a gas odor was detected coming from a pump house near the Training Ship Kennedy. National Grid was called to  secure the gas. Further details were not immediately available.

