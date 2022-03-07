BOURNE – Bourne Firefighters were called to Mass Maritime Academy about 6:30 PM. According to reports, a gas odor was detected coming from a pump house near the Training Ship Kennedy. National Grid was called to secure the gas. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne fire crews respond to reported gas leak at Mass Maritime Academy
March 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
