Video: Bourne firefighters assist at Onset house fire

Video: Bourne firefighters assist at Onset house fire

September 20, 2020


ONSET – Bourne firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a house fire in Onset. The two alarm fire broke out around 1:30 PM Sunday at 14 North Boulevard. Flames had reportedly gone through the roof. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

