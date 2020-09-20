ONSET – Bourne firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a house fire in Onset. The two alarm fire broke out around 1:30 PM Sunday at 14 North Boulevard. Flames had reportedly gone through the roof. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Video: Bourne firefighters assist at Onset house fire
September 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
