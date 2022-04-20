You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters called to contain diesel spill after boat sinks

Bourne firefighters called to contain diesel spill after boat sinks

April 20, 2022

BOURNE – Officials were called to the Kingman Yacht Center on Shipyard Lane in Catumet after a boat was discovered to have sunk overnight. The 28 foot vessel had reportedly leaked an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel into the water. Containment booms were deployed and the Coast Guard and Mass Department of Environmental Protection were notified.

