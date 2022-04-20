BOURNE – Officials were called to the Kingman Yacht Center on Shipyard Lane in Catumet after a boat was discovered to have sunk overnight. The 28 foot vessel had reportedly leaked an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel into the water. Containment booms were deployed and the Coast Guard and Mass Department of Environmental Protection were notified.
Bourne firefighters called to contain diesel spill after boat sinks
April 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
