Bourne firefighters investigate smoke in Sagamore condo complex

August 9, 2025

BOURNE – Firefighters responded to the Hunters Brook Condos on Canal Street about 2 PM Saturday after reports of smoke in the building. The problem was reportedly traced to a laundry room. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

