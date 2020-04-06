You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters investigating possible fire in wall behind fireplace

Bourne firefighters investigating possible fire in wall behind fireplace

April 6, 2020

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a Desmond Road residence in Sagamore around noon for a reported house fire. On arrival it was determined there was a possible fire in a wall behind the fireplace. The homeowner had contained the fire and crews checked for any further spread of the flames. No injuries were reported.

