BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a Desmond Road residence in Sagamore around noon for a reported house fire. On arrival it was determined there was a possible fire in a wall behind the fireplace. The homeowner had contained the fire and crews checked for any further spread of the flames. No injuries were reported.
Bourne firefighters investigating possible fire in wall behind fireplace
April 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
